Sharpe's third-year team option for 2024-25 was picked up by Portland on Tuesday, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Sharpe's option is merely a formality for Portland, as retaining the rising guard is a no-brainer for the franchise. Set to enter his age-20 season, Sharpe averaged 18.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 15 games as a starter last year.