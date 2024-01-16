Sharpe (thigh) will be re-evaluated in two weeks after further testing showed a lower abdominal strain, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Sharpe has missed two straight games after aggravating a pre-existing injury, and he'll be shut down for at least the next two weeks following this latest update. Look for Malcolm Brogdon (groin) and Matisse Thybulle (illness) to pick up additional opportunities in Sharpe's absence, assuming they're able to return to health.