Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: To miss at least four more weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe (calf) will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks, per Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland.
Sharpe has already been out since early February with a strained left calf, and now it sounds like his absence could extend until April due to a stress reaction of his left fibula. With Sharpe likely to miss at least another month, Scoot Henderson could soon push for minutes in the 30s on a consistent basis. Vit Krejci also belongs on the radar in deeper fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Remains out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Won't play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Another absence coming•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Sitting out vs. Minnesota•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Out again•