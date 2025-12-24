Sharpe provided 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 110-106 loss to the Magic.

The Blazers endured a second consecutive heartbreaking loss Tuesday evening, and Sharpe turned in another excellent performance despite coming up short. Following a four-game absence last month, Sharpe has distinguished himself as one of the most consistent players in the Western Conference, averaging 24.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals during the month of December.