Sharpe (thumb) will play Friday against the Grizzlies, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports. He will be in the starting lineup, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
The presence of Sharpe is a massive boost for Portland's backcourt since they're already down two of their best players in Scoot Henderson (ankle) and Anfernee Simons (thumb). Look for Sharpe to handle a high usage rate against a struggling Grizzlies team at the start of the In-Season Tournament for both teams.
