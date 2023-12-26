Sharpe (groin) is questionable to play Tuesday versus Sacramento, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Sharpe is amid a two-game absence due to a right adductor strain, but a questionable designation marks a step in the right direction for the 20-year-old. If he's unable to suit up Tuesday, a back-to-back set on Thursday and Friday against San Antonio looms on Portland's schedule, so it's possible that Sharpe could be eased back into action throughout the week.