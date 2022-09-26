Sharpe (shoulder) is cleared for training camp, Danny Marang of BlazersEdge.com reports.

Sharpe suffered the injury during his Summer League debut, but he avoided surgery and has progressed through rehab quickly. The Kentucky commit didn't suit up for the Wildcats last year but was still selected seventh overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-4 wing projects to be one of the top guards off Portland's bench during the 2022-23 campaign.