Sharpe (calf) is good to go for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Sharpe was initially listed as probable, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. Sharpe has gotten off to a solid start this season, posting averages of 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.8 triples and 1.6 steals per game.