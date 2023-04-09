Head coach Chauncey Billups said Sharpe (quad) will play Sunday against the Warriors, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

As expected, Sharpe has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up during Portland's regular-season finale. Over his past nine appearances (all starts), the rookie first-round pick has averaged 24.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 36.8 minutes per game.