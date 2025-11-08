Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Will play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Heat.
As expected, Sharpe will be available for this contest and should handle his regular workload in the backcourt. The fourth-year guard is averaging 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 blocks per game this season.
