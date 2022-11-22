Sharpe will start Monday's game at Milwaukee in place of the injured Damian Lillard (calf), Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl reports.

As expected, the rookie will move back into the starting five with Lillard once again shelved due to a calf injury. When Lillard missed four games earlier in the season, Sharpe made four consecutive starts and averaged 9.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. It's unclear how much time Lillard will miss, but Sharpe figures to start at least the next two games prior to Thanksgiving. Portland is off Tuesday before playing at Cleveland on Wednesday.