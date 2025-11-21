Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe is out for Friday's game against the Warriors with a strained right calf.
Sharpe is joining Jrue Holiday on the sidelines as both players battle the same injury. Sunday's showdown with the defending-champion Thunder marks Sharpe's next chance to play. With the Portland backcourt ravaged by injuries, Kris Murray is in position to handle heavy playing time Friday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Chance to return Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Scores team-high 29 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Explodes for 36 points in OT loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Explodes for season-high 35 points•