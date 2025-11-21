default-cbs-image
Sharpe is out for Friday's game against the Warriors with a strained right calf.

Sharpe is joining Jrue Holiday on the sidelines as both players battle the same injury. Sunday's showdown with the defending-champion Thunder marks Sharpe's next chance to play. With the Portland backcourt ravaged by injuries, Kris Murray is in position to handle heavy playing time Friday.

