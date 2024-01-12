Sharpe (adductor) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Minnesota.

During Thursday's loss to Oklahoma City, Sharpe aggravated an adductor injury that caused him to miss five straight games at the end of December, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out for the second half of Portland's back-to-back set. He can also be considered questionable, at best, for Sunday's matchup in Phoenix. Malcolm Brogdon (rest) is expected to play Friday after being a late scratch Thursday, so he should absorb most of Sharpe's missing minutes.