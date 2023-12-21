Sharpe (groin) is out for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Sharpe exited Tuesday's game early due to right adductor soreness that will now hold him out of Thursday's matchup against the Wizards. Malcolm Brogdon and Scoot Henderson will likely see extended minutes in Sharpe's absence.
