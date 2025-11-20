Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Sharpe will miss the second leg of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back set Wednesday due to a right calf injury. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but his next opportunity to play is in Friday's road game against the Warriors. Caleb Love, Kris Murray and Sidy Cissoko are all slated for bigger roles against Chicago due to Sharpe's absence.
