Sharpe will not return to Thursday's game against the Thunder due to a right adductor strain. He finished with seven points (3-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes.
Sharpe has been battling this issue for a while, but it's also possible that the lopsided score factored into the decision. Portland plays again Friday versus the Timberwolves, and it remains to be seen if Sharpe will be able to give it a go. If not, Portland could turn to Kris Murray and Matisse Thybulle to soak up some minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Dominates off bench in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Minutes restriction lifted•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Still on minutes restriction•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Scores six points in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Cleared to play, will be restricted•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Considered questionable Monday•