Sharpe will not return to Thursday's game against the Thunder due to a right adductor strain. He finished with seven points (3-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes.

Sharpe has been battling this issue for a while, but it's also possible that the lopsided score factored into the decision. Portland plays again Friday versus the Timberwolves, and it remains to be seen if Sharpe will be able to give it a go. If not, Portland could turn to Kris Murray and Matisse Thybulle to soak up some minutes.