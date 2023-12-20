Sharpe is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Suns due to right adductor soreness. Sharpe will finish the contest with zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound in eight minutes.

Sharpe appears to have aggravated the injury that had been bothering him ahead of Tuesday's contest. Malcolm Brogdon and Scoot Henderson are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. Sharpe's status for Thursday's matchup with Washington is uncertain.