Sharpe isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's season opener against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Sharpe will be replaced by Anfernee Simons in the starting lineup Wednesday, as expected. Sharpe will likely be one of Portland's first options off the bench in the backcourt this season.
