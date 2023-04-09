Harrison provided 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, one block and four steals across 26 minutes during Saturday's 136-125 loss to the Clippers.

Harrison didn't shoot the ball well, but he still delivered a solid outing off the bench while notching his first double-double of the campaign. He's benefiting from the decent minutes off the bench in a shorthanded Portland team, and he should see around 20 to 25 minutes in the season finale against the Warriors on Sunday. He has cracked that mark in four of his five outings.