Harrison is expected to make his Portland debut Friday against the Kings, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
After signing a 10-day contract with the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Harrison is likely going to be in uniform for Friday's game. The guard could end up seeing quality minutes with a bulk of Portland's backcourt unavailable.
