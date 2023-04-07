Harrison provided 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 24 minutes during Thursday's 129-127 loss to San Antonio.

Harrison, who's operating under a 10-day deal, scored in double figures for a second straight game and dished out a team- and season-high nine assists, falling one short of a double-double. He also recorded multiple steals for a third straight game and notched his first block of the campaign. With the Trail Blazers essentially shutting down the majority of their regulars, Harrison has seen a solid role over Portland's past four games, averaging 7.8 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 23.3 minutes during that stretch.