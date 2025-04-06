Cissoko (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Cissoko hasn't played for the Trail Blazers since March 7, though he'll shake off a questionable tag Sunday due to a sprained left ankle. The two-way player isn't likely to carve out a significant role in the Portland rotation during the last four outings of the regular season.