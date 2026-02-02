Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Back in starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cissoko will start Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Cissoko will enter the starting lineup due to Jrue Holiday (personal) and Deni Avdija (back) being out. With the team shorthanded, he could be in line for increased usage, considering he is coming off his highest scoring game of the new year and he has seen at least 25 minutes in each of his last four starts.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Won't start Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Starting sans Avdija•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Rotating to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Will play vs. Heat•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Upgraded to probable•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Iffy for Thurrsday•