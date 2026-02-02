default-cbs-image
Cissoko will start Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Cissoko will enter the starting lineup due to Jrue Holiday (personal) and Deni Avdija (back) being out. With the team shorthanded, he could be in line for increased usage, considering he is coming off his highest scoring game of the new year and he has seen at least 25 minutes in each of his last four starts.

