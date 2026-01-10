Cissoko notched 13 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and three steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 111-105 win over the Rockets.

Cissoko started his second straight game, and after going scoreless in his first opportunity Wednesday, he bounced back nicely in this contest. He's trending up in deeper formats, posting averages of 8.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 22.2 minutes per contest.