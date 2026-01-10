Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Bounces back in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cissoko notched 13 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and three steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 111-105 win over the Rockets.
Cissoko started his second straight game, and after going scoreless in his first opportunity Wednesday, he bounced back nicely in this contest. He's trending up in deeper formats, posting averages of 8.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 22.2 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Starting Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Pops for 19 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Drawing start Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Strong line off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Scores 20 in return to bench•