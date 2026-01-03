Cissoko is not in the Trail Blazers' starting lineup against the Pelicans on Friday.

Cissoko has started in each of the Trail Blazers' last two games, but he'll cede his spot in the starting five to Kris Murray on Friday. As a starter this season, Cissoko is averaging 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.6 threes over 23.5 minutes per game.