Cissoko (ankle) finished with three points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes Friday in the Trail Blazers' 103-86 loss to the Warriors. He also turned the ball over six times.

Cissoko has recently been managing a left ankle sprain that had kept him from playing at the NBA level and in the G League since March 15, but he was included in the rotation Friday on a night in which the Trail Blazers held out eight players due to injury. Portland is likely to prioritize draft-lottery positioning above all else in its season finale Sunday against the Lakers, so expect bottom-of-the-roster players like Cissoko to see healthy workloads once again. Based on his performance Friday, however, Cissoko is difficult to trust as a streaming option.