Cissoko will startin Thursday's game against Utah.

Cissoko will receive an opportunity to run with the starters Thursday after being a healthy inactive for Wednesday's loss to to the Timberwolves. The 21-year-old contributed across the board in his most recent start against the Grizzlies this past Saturday, when he finished with seven points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes. With Cissoko set to be active for his 50th game of the season Thursday, he'll be ineligible to suit up for the Trail Blazers for the remainder of the campaign unless Portland upgrades him from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract.