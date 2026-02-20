The Trail Blazers signed Cissoko to a two-year contract Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Cissoko, who was previously on a two-way contract, quickly burned through his eligibility with some standout play on the defensive end. Across 50 appearances, he's played 22.3 minutes per contest with 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals.