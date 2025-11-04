Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Fares well off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cissoko totaled five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 14 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Lakers.
With Blake Wesley suffering a fifth metatarsal fracture in his right foot, Cissoko is the next man up for Portland, at least while Scoot Henderson (hamstring) is out. Cissoko has just 36 career regular-season games under his belt, but he made a strong impression on the coaching staff Monday and could be worth monitoring in very deep formats.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Three swipes in SL loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Records season highs in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Cracks rotation Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Available Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Listed questionable for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Won't play Friday•