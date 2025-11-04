Cissoko totaled five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 14 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Lakers.

With Blake Wesley suffering a fifth metatarsal fracture in his right foot, Cissoko is the next man up for Portland, at least while Scoot Henderson (hamstring) is out. Cissoko has just 36 career regular-season games under his belt, but he made a strong impression on the coaching staff Monday and could be worth monitoring in very deep formats.