Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cissoko (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Cissoko has been dealing with an illness of late, but he will continue to suit up despite the ailment. It should be noted that Cissoko was limited to just seven minutes during Saturday's loss to the Hornets despite averaging 21.6 minutes per game this season, likely a result of the illness.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Questionable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Good to go Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Under the weather•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Headed to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Earns two-year deal•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Drawing start Thursday•