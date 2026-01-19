Cissoko finished Sunday's 117-110 victory over the Kings with eight points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 34 minutes.

Cissoko drew another start Sunday with Jerami Grant (Achilles) downgraded to out shortly before tipoff. However, Cissoko wasn't all that sharp and was the only starter to be held to single figures in the scoring column. He added some production on the defensive end but has otherwise struggled, averaging 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last seven games.