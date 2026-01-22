Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Iffy for Thurrsday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cissoko is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat due to an illness.
Cissoko is feeling under the weather, but the Trail Blazers should have a better idea whether he'll be able to play following morning shootaround Thursday. He's started in each of Portland's last seven games and is averaging 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 three-pointers, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.3 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Held to eight points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Logs 22 minutes in start•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Bounces back in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Starting Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Pops for 19 in Wednesday's loss•