Cissoko is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat due to an illness.

Cissoko is feeling under the weather, but the Trail Blazers should have a better idea whether he'll be able to play following morning shootaround Thursday. He's started in each of Portland's last seven games and is averaging 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 three-pointers, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.3 minutes per contest.

