Cissoko supplied 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 130-111 loss to the Cavaliers.

The Trail Blazers put Cissoko back in the starting lineup after giving Deni Avdija (back) two opportunities to get back up to speed. Cissoko's role will decrease dramatically once Avdija is 100 percent, but Portland's All-Star forward will likely be hindered by a minute restriction or could sit entirely leading up to the break. Cissoko's continued production is entirely dependent on Avdija's status.