Cissoko ended with six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 win over Atlanta.

Cissoko remained with the starters despite the return of Jerami Grant, as Deni Avdija (back) missed his second straight contest. Cissoko's fantasy appeal is limited to very deep leagues for the moment, as he's averaging 6.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 22.7 minutes over his last eight outings.