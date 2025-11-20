Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Logs 22 minutes in start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cissoko supplied five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-121 loss to the Bulls.
Cissoko moved into the starting lineup as Portland continues to search for answers at the guard position. With that said, it has been Deni Avdija who has shouldered the bulk of the responsibility, not the replacement guards. There is no reason to consider Cissoko a pickup in standard formats at this point.
