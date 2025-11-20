Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Making first career start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cissoko is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Cissoko will start for the first time in his three-year NBA career. The 21-year-old has logged double-digit minutes in six straight games, and he logged eight points, five assists and two steals across 28 minutes in his most recent outing.
