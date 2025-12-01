Cissoko contributed five points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes during Sunday's 123-115 loss to the Thunder.

Despite starting in his sixth consecutive game, Cissoko has turned in yet another relatively unproductive stat line. Cissoko is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks when he starts, but he will look to bounce back offensively Tuesday against the Raptors.