Cissoko is not in the Trail Blazers' starting lineup against the Suns on Tuesday.

Cissoko is coming off a 15-point performance in Sunday's loss against the Cavaliers in what was his 22nd start of the season (and 10th start in the Trail Blazers' last 13 games). However, the third-year pro will come off the bench for Tuesday's game due to the return of Jrue Holiday (personal).