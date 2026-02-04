Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Not starting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cissoko is not in the Trail Blazers' starting lineup against the Suns on Tuesday.
Cissoko is coming off a 15-point performance in Sunday's loss against the Cavaliers in what was his 22nd start of the season (and 10th start in the Trail Blazers' last 13 games). However, the third-year pro will come off the bench for Tuesday's game due to the return of Jrue Holiday (personal).
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Logs 15 points in starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Back in starting lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Won't start Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Starting sans Avdija•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Rotating to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Will play vs. Heat•