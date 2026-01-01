Cissoko closed with 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 124-95 loss to the Thunder.

Making his second straight start with both Jerami Grant (Achilles) and Matisse Thybulle (thumb) still missing from the Portland frontcourt, Cissoko led the team in scoring while setting a new career high in made three-pointers in a game. The third-year forward is seeing a consistent role in an NBA rotation for the first time, and through 14 contests (six starts) in December he averaged 7.5 points, 2.4 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.0 combined steals and blocks in 23.9 minutes a game.