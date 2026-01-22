Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cissoko is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat due to an illness.
Cissoko is feeling under the weather, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at Thursday's shootaround. If he's not able to give it a go, Rayan Rupert might see an uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Held to eight points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Logs 22 minutes in start•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Bounces back in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Starting Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Pops for 19 in Wednesday's loss•