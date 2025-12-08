Cissoko racked up six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 119-96 loss to the Grizzlies.

Sunday was another pedestrian effort by Cissoko, who's been unable to turn heads since joining the starting lineup in November. The forward is averaging just 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 23.3 minutes per game across his last 10 contests, so fantasy managers can likely find more appealing streaming options on most waiver wires.