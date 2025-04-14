Cissoko closed with seven points (3-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 victory over the Lakers.

Cissoko recorded season-high marks in points and minutes during the regular-season finale. The 21-year-old had a rollercoaster season, being traded twice before eventually being waived and signing a two-year, two-way contract with Portland. Cissoko appeared in 22 regular-season games between Portland and San Antonio this season, averaging 1.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists across 5.2 minutes per contest.