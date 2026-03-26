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Cissoko will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.

Cissoko filled in for Jerami Grant last time out, but Grant is back in action, so Cissoko will come off the bench. Cissoko is averaging 4.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game as a reserve this season.

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