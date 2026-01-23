Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Rotating to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cissoko isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Cissoko will move to a bench role with the Blazers finally getting healthy. He was a solid contributor offensively in his last appearance as a reserve, dropping 14 points on 5-for-8 from the field Jan. 5 against Utah.
