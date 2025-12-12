Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Scores 20 in return to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cissoko closed Thursday's 143-120 loss to the Pelicans with 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes.
The Trail Blazers adjusted their lineup for this game and Cissoko moved back to a bench role, but he responded by posting his best scoring output of the season. Cissoko has scored in double digits just three times in 2025-26, but he's worth a look in deeper formats as long as he's able to play around 25 minutes per contest.
