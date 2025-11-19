Cissoko posted eight points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 127-110 loss to the Suns.

Cissoko was likely in for a longer period of time due to the blowout nature of the game, and he is not expected to see anywhere near 28 minutes consistently in the future unless injury or another blowout occurs. In his last eight games, Cissoko is averaging 3.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.5 steals across 14.5 minutes.