Cissoko logged six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 106-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Cissoko has scored six or fewer points in three consecutive games after posting back-to-back outings with at least 17 points. Despite his recent offensive struggles, the 22-year-old has logged at least 26 minutes in five straight appearances, suggesting he remains a regular part of Portland's rotation. His consistent playing time provides some deep-league fantasy appeal, though his limited offensive production makes him difficult to trust.