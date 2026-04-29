Cissoko produced 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three steals across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to the Spurs in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Cissoko began the season on a two-way contract before earning a two-year standard deal with the Trail Blazers. He appeared in 75 regular-season contests, posting averages of 5.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 19.1 minutes per contest.