Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Shifting to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cissoko will come off the bench Thursday night against New Orleans.
Cissoko will retreat to a bench role for the first time since Nov. 18 after making 10 straight starts for the Blazers. However, there may still be plenty of chances for Cissoko with Portland short handed in the frontcourt Thursday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Quiet again in defeat•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Muted output in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Logs 22 minutes in start•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Making first career start•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Scores season-high eight points•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Fares well off bench•