Cissoko contributed 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 victory over the Spurs.

The fourth-year wing tied his season high in made three-pointers while scoring in double digits for the fifth time in nine games since moving into the starting five. Over that stretch, Cissoko is averaging 10.6 points, 3.7 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 40.8 percent from downtown, but his productive stint figures to end once Ja Morant (hamstring) is cleared to return to the lineup.